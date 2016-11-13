Armenia Buys Smerch and TOS-1A Systems

The new 2016 report of Centre for Analysis of World Arms Trade states that Armenia buys 6 units of Smerch multiple rocket launchers and 6 units of TOS-1A Sontsepyok systems, Razm.info informed. The number of the bought systems is referred to the evaluation of the think tank.

The report states that Armenia will receive the systems ordered in 2015 in 2016. The Smerch rocket launchers supplied to Armenian armed forces earlier were demonstrated during the military parade in September, and Sontsepyok systems have not been demonstrated yet.

The report does not mention Iskander E and Buk systems which were demonstrated during the same parade. According to the analytical center, Armenia will pay 60 million dollars for Smerch systems and 40 million dollars for Solntsepyok systems.

The report also states that in 2016 Armenia will receive Tigr armored vehicles and Igla-S rocket systems (quantities are unknown) ordered to Russia in 2015. Armenia buys these weapons on the 200 million dollars borrowed from Russia in 2015.

The report section concerning Azerbaijan does not provide any new information, the information on the completion of supply of S-90 tanks and other arms which were known from the UN Register of Conventional Arms was reaffirmed.