High-ranking U.S. Defense Department Official Visits Armenia

Dr. Michael Carpenter, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense, paid a working visit to Armenia on November 2, 2016. During the visit he met with President Serzh Sargsyan as well as Armenia’s newly-appointed Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan.In addition to the meetings with top Armenian officials, he toured a number of programs highlighting U.S.-Armenian military partnership. He met with U.S. soldiers who were assisting their Armenian counterparts as they teach their first-ever combat medic course, at the Armenian NCO Academy, designed on a similar U.S. training program.He also visited the 12th Peacekeeping Brigade’s headquarters and met with the soldiers and commanders who have joined in numerous NATO- and UN-led peacekeeping efforts around the globe.“The United States and Armenia have a longstanding security partnership rooted in the friendship between the American and Armenian peoples,” Dr. Carpenter said. “In the face of new challenges to European security in the 21st century, it is vital for the United States and Armenia to work together to strengthen security, stability and prosperity in the region and to keep advancing our vision of a Europe whole, free and at peace."