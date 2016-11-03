Iran and Armenia Pre-signed MoU on Gas Sale and Transit

A memorandum of cooperation on sale and transit of gas has been pre-signed during the visit of the delegation of the Armenian Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources to Iran. The MoU was signed between Iran’s National Gas Export Company and Energaimpex CJSC. The document will soon be submitted for signature. The Armenian delegation headed by the deputy minister of energy infrastructures Haik Harutiunyan had several meetings with energy sector leaders. During the meeting with the deputy minister of oil H. Aragh and A. Amirani the current status of cooperation between the two countries, enlargement of regional cooperation, transit of gas to third countries via the territory of Armenia were discussed. The delegation had meetings with the minister of energy H. Falahatiani and advisor to minister H. Hayeri. Issues relating to increasing the capacity of electricity transmission lines was discussed, as well as regional cooperation Iran-Armenia-Georgia-Russia after the launch of the new expected infrastructures. The Armenian delegation met with the Iranian Mapna company which intends to invest in wind power stations in Armenia. In the initial stage, the construction of stations with a total capacity of 50 megawatt is being considered. The delegation has also visited the main contractor of layout of the third Iran-Armenia high voltage transmission line, Sanir Company. They discussed issues relating to the construction of the high voltage line, the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources informed.