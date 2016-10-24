Russian MFA's Spokesperson on Supply of Iskander Rockets to Armenia

Russia carries out military-technical cooperation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, considering the need to maintain balance of forces in the region, Armenpress informed, referring to the interview of the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova with the Azerbaijani news agency Sputnik, commenting on the supply of Iskander rockets to Armenia by Russia. “I am not a military expert, so I do not have a specific comment on each weapon system. As to our principled position, we have repetitively explained it,” she said. Zakharova said that the military cooperation with Armenia is implemented in the framework of the national export control system, considering the international commitments assumed by Russia.