NKR Foreign Minister Met EU Special Representative

On October 21, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Karen Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit in Yerevan, met with the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Herbert Salber.During the meeting, the sides discussed a range of issues related to the Artsakh-EU relations. Karen Mirzoyan emphasized the readiness of the NKR authorities to develop cooperation with the EU in all directions, including the strengthening of democratic institutions in Artsakh, and reiterated his invitation to Herbert Salber to visit the NKR in the framework of his mandate.The situation in the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict was also touched upon. In this context the sides noted the importance of the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmen aimed at creating conditions for the resumption of negotiations, and, in particular, stressed the need to implement the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg.