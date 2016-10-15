CSTO Member States Expressed Support for Agreements of Vienna and Saint Petersburg

The leaders of Collective Security Treaty Organization have expressed their support for the agreements on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict achieved in Vienna and Saint Petersburg, Serzh Sargsyan told reporters after the CSTO board meeting.

“These agreements are directed at preventing escalation in the conflict area, creating conditions for stability and continuity of the peace process. During the meeting the need for a peace settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was reaffirmed,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

He added that the leaders of the CSTO member states expressed their support to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs over the settlement of the NK conflict based on international law, the UN Charter, Helsinki Final Act, namely within the framework of non-use of force and threat, territorial integrity of countries, the right to self-determination.