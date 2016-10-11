Putin Will Arrive in Armenia on 14 October 2016

The Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Armenia on October 14 to attend the CSTO session, Armenpress informed, referring to the Kremlin’s press service. “It is planned to discuss the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility, as well as issues relating to further improvement of the organization’s collective security system… Special attention will be paid to the activities against international terrorism,” the message runs. It is noted that during the session Belarus will take up the chairmanship of CSTO.