It Would've Been Easier If All Armenians of Aleppo Were Willing to Move to Armenia

The Ministry of Diaspora has no time to think, it acts. First, I am surprised by the statement of Aleppo Charitable Organization, we don’t know where they took that number 600. We collaborate with them, I have the list of 2015, 101 people applied to Halep Union to move to Armenia. I had requested to share the letters, there is no such a list yet. They have only thirty letters who had applied to move to Armenia. We also have the personal data of the same people. We talk to the heads of the national organizations, we have 5-10 conversations with the Armenian organizations in Syria. Not that there are no people who want to but there are problems with bringing here these people who have a wish, and it is not only the money.

Raising money for twenty-thirty people is not a problem. It is not so easy for the citizens of another country in Armenia. It supposes paperwork. Their and our government agencies must meet these requirements. When there is such a need, we accelerate it. People have to prove that they are of Armenian extract to move from Syria to Armenia. Most family names are Arabic or Turkish. We check the personal data of people with such family names. We have arranged the documents of three families in only 4 hours, and people reached here. The rumors about total indifference, that people come here, they have nowhere to go, have no opportunities are extremely exaggerated.

There are days when we get no letters, there are days when we get 3-4 letters.

Yesterday three families arrived who were greeted by our staff members.

You know what, the members of those three families do not have the full picture. They hear one or two or three people say so, they think this is general. Of course, there are individuals. Who said that a person caught under exploding shells will not want to escape it? One cannot deny this. However, there is an issue here, most of them do not want. Believe me, our staff member returned from there yesterday, had meetings in Syria for three-four days, distributed aid, witnessed a lot, saw people who want to move to Armenia. Most of them want to move to a safer place in Aleppo or Syria. In one of the relatively safe towns in Syria which is not far from Aleppo, 250 families increased to 850 Armenian families, they wanted so, we knew and we helped them. Now these 600 families that arrived do not want to come to Armenia, do they?

This is not true, this is made-up information. There is all kind of assistance for whoever wants to move to Armenia. You tell me, what are we supposed to do? Send a plane a day and bring one person? Can we afford to do that? Therefore, we say go to these agencies, we have named 7 of them, to apply for all kinds of assistance, they will be met at the airport by our employees on duty who greet all the planes flying from the East and inquire whether there are Armenian Syrians there. We advise those who who have come, we have asked benefactors to provide temporary accommodation in Silikyan district, we have asked the heads of villages in the vicinity of Yerevan to provide accommodation for these people. You think we are indifferent, we don’t want to do anything? We do not lie, what’s the use of doing so?

I did not say so, I said there are solutions. How do you imagine the state budget expenses? There should be a justification to allocate the money from the state budget. They speak about 600 people but de facto there are 27 people. When we write about 600, it becomes a big amount, doesn’t it?

As soon as we learn about that family, their transportation locally and to Armenia, depending on the flight schedule as well, may take 3-4 days.

At the moment there is only one letter at the Ministry of Diaspora, an Armenian Syrian has turned to us to help transport his two sisters to Armenia. The letter has been accepted, they have been contacted, and they will be transported to Armenia on these days.

We do not have binding ways but we have cooperation. There are about 8,000-10,000 Armenians in Aleppo. I do not have a specific number but 150-200 want to move [to Armenia]. The consulate sends us the data, those who have applied to them. The Armenian spiritual council and other organizations based in Syria send to us. It is not advisable to publish numbers but it is not a big number. So, even if we have them fly in one plane, their number is still small. People can’t cut their ties. What can we do? Shall we force them to come here? It would have been easier for us if all the 8,000-10,000 Armenians in Aleppo decided to come all together. Of course, we would do. How can our country abandon them? However, it is their decision. After all, they are citizens of another country.