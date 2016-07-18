Member of Sasna Ts'rer Group on Negotiations to Resolve Police Station Crisis

Varuzhan Avetisyan, member of Sasna Ts’rer organization, which has stormed the Erebuni Patrol Service Regiment, has shared details about the negotiations with lragir.am.Mr. Avetisyan, you have let one of the hostages go last night.Yes, that’s right, Alec Yenigomshyan came, made this proposal on behalf of Zhirair Sefilyan as an expression of goodwill, and we let him go.So, Alec Yenigomshyan has visited Zhirair Sefilyan too. What has he passed to you, to continue to fight in this way?The discussion, negotiations are underway with Sefilyan to find a solution through the third way. I cannot share details, I don’t know. As we said, Zhirair Sefilyan can negotiate on our behalf. In fact, negotiations continue to seek for a solution through the third way the details of which are not known to me, I just have a general understanding.Mr. Avetisyan, how and when did Valery Osipyan and Vardan Yeghiazaryan appear there?I wasn’t there, I did not inquire, I entered the checkpoint, I saw them there. I thought they had come for negotiations. I haven’t inquired. In other words, is it possible that you stop this in the result of negotiations?I cannot say when it is possible. I imagine that it represents some difficulty. I cannot tell if it will happen during today.You had concerns that there would be a storming during the night. They assured that if negotiations are underway, there will be no attack, and we assured that we will not take abrupt steps. Do the demands remain the same? Hunan Poghosyan says you have put forth only one demand – to set Zhirair Sefilyan free. Of course, he did not tell the truth. Our demands have been officially published but if the solution through the third option is concerned, our demand has not changed but is transformed with regard to dealing with this situation. In other words, we are not stepping back from our beliefs and we are not saying that we don’t want Serzh Sargsyan to resign, this is not the point. The intention is to make sure this situation is dealt with possibly without a shock, which is Zhirair Sefilyan’s suggestion.
