Member of Sasna Ts'rer Group on Negotiations to Resolve Police Station Crisis

Yes, that’s right, Alec Yenigomshyan came, made this proposal on behalf of Zhirair Sefilyan as an expression of goodwill, and we let him go.

The discussion, negotiations are underway with Sefilyan to find a solution through the third way. I cannot share details, I don’t know. As we said, Zhirair Sefilyan can negotiate on our behalf. In fact, negotiations continue to seek for a solution through the third way the details of which are not known to me, I just have a general understanding.

I wasn’t there, I did not inquire, I entered the checkpoint, I saw them there. I thought they had come for negotiations. I haven’t inquired.

I cannot say when it is possible. I imagine that it represents some difficulty. I cannot tell if it will happen during today.

They assured that if negotiations are underway, there will be no attack, and we assured that we will not take abrupt steps.

Of course, he did not tell the truth. Our demands have been officially published but if the solution through the third option is concerned, our demand has not changed but is transformed with regard to dealing with this situation. In other words, we are not stepping back from our beliefs and we are not saying that we don’t want Serzh Sargsyan to resign, this is not the point. The intention is to make sure this situation is dealt with possibly without a shock, which is Zhirair Sefilyan’s suggestion.