This Is the First Time Azerbaijan Adopted Strong Defense

Information on the visits of the Armenian Minister of Defense is provided to the media appropriately.

As to the armament and military equipment acquired by Armenia within the framework of the interstate loan, there is no obstacle or complication here.

Moreover, work is being done to accelerate the shipments in the new situation, I mean faster than it has been planned under the contract. There are no obstacles. Our specialists are collaborating effectively with the Russian counterparts.

This question is non-professional talk. In fact, acquisition of no kinds of defense equipment is expedient. The needs of the Armed Forces are based on the demand for specific capacity, such as means for destruction at N distance or N density. It is not important which country produces them. The principle is technical specification-quality-price, and the Armenian Ministry of Defense is considering all the possibilities.

I can only confirm that the NKR Ministry of Defense is ready for any development, in any direction and at any moment. At least, for the first time over the past 20 years the Azerbaijani armed forces have shifted from rhetoric and threats to “strong defense”.