1-Ring Started Crowdfunding Campaign for World's First Levitating Camera

The Armenian 1-Ring company has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to start the production of Moon, the levitating smart camera. The goal of the campaign is 45,000 USD. The company raised 24,000 in one day. Those who want to help the company can buy three types which cost 149, 199 and 349 dollars. Moon is the world’s first camera with 360-degree mobility. The camera can be used for surveillance and video calls.