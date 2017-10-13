Haypost: Samvel Karapetyan's Next but not Last Acquisition

The Zhamanak Newspaper writes: “During the meeting of government yesterday the minister of transport, communication and IT Vahan Martirosyan informed that the term of fiduciary management of Haypost CJSC, the national postal company, by Haypost Trust Management is extended until the end of this year. After the expiry of this term Haypost CJSC will be privatized. It is included in the 2017-2020 program of State Property Privatization.” According to the Zhamanak, the next owner of Haypost is known. This is the owner of Tashir Group Samvel Karapetyan. “This will be his next acquisition in Armenia but certainly not the last one,” the newspaper writes.