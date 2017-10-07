New Opportunities for Exporting Armenian Wine: Buyers of Six Countries Visited Armenia

The Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia and CBI invited wine buyers to Armenia for a four-day visit. Wine sales specialists from Poland, Lithuania, Belgium, the UK, Netherlands visited Trinity, Getnatun, Van Ardi, Armenia Wine, Golden Grape ArmAs, Proshyan, Voskevaz wineries, watched their technologies, had business talks with the winemakers and owners on enlarging exports of Armenian wine to target markets. As part of the visit the buyers attended the wine festival in Artsakh, visited the winery Anush 1 represented by the Kataro brand and Stepanakert Brandy and Wine Factory represented by the Berdashen brand, the Information and Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture informed.