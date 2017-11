Greater export opportunities for small businesses: Development Foundation of Armenia has appointed Honorary Representative

Alec Baghdasaryan has been appointed the Honorary Representative of the Development Foundation of Armenia in the United States: the Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the CEO of the Development Foundation of Armenia Armen Avak Avakian and the president of Armenian-American business council, the executive board member of the Armenian Trade Network Alec Baghdasaryan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAjYObU8cQQ ։ The Honorary Representative will promote the export, spread and regulated sale of Armenian products personally and through the network established in 14 countries.The first Honorary representative of DFA aims to facilitate the work of Armenian companies. The joint export of the products of small enterprises will be implemented in order to reduce the freight costs, as well as to provide the necessary quantities of products and to make deals with large purchasers of international market.“the newly appointed Honorary representative of DFA Alec Baghdasaryan remarked.“, noted the CEO of the Foundation Armen Avak Avakian.The expanding network of DFA already includes 12 representatives from different countries of the world, who are responsible for promoting export and attracting investments to Armenia. Development Foundation of Armenia