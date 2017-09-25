Controversy Between Armenia and U.S. Over Double Taxation Agreement

There is disagreement between Armenia and the United States over the agreement on double taxation, the minister of finance Vardan Aramyan stated. “We have a controversy with our counterparts in the U.S.: is the agreement legitimate and can our economic operators be guided by it. We do not share the opinion that the agreement signed in USSR is applicable,” 168.am informed. According to him, Armenia is not the successor of the USSR, and the agreement was signed in the 1970s and is no longer applicable. “Tax systems and general principles are very important for economic operators to do trade and make investments. If there is no such an agreement, both countries may tax. We will have a consultation with economic operators on September 29. We have big expectations to persuade our American counterparts to sing the agreement.”