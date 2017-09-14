New Exclusive Wine from “KARAS”

In a solemn event on September 13, 2017 “Tierras de Armenia” CJSC launched its new wine of superior quality - the GRAN KARAS.

The Armenian winemaking traditions dating back 6200 years, the country’s climatic peculiarities and the state-of-the-art technology of the XXI century made it possible to create a truly exceptional wine. Quite soon this wine will find its place next to the world’s most valuable wines and in the collections of wine collectors. The arrival of an Armenian wine of such a high quality will also help to boost the recognition of Armenian wines in this segment of the market.

In her speech, Director of KARASmentioned that KARAS was the result of the hard work of over 500 men and women, who work with love and dedication. She expressed confidence that thanks to GRAN KARAS many wine connoisseurs and true wine lovers would soon learn about the Armenian wine history and in a little while Armenia would find its place on the wine maps of the world. “Today we are very happy to present our new wine, which is going to be exported throughout the world to show our history to the world. The wine we launch today is the product of our 10 years’ labor. With this wine we are going to start a new page in the progress of Armenian winemaking. It is also the result of the arduous work of 500 people, and we are grateful to each of them for their dedicated work,”stressed

It should be noted that “Gran Karas -2013” will be produced in a very limited number.