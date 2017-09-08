ShopInAmerica Debuts with New ShopIn Name, New Look, 2nd Office in the USA and New Services

On September 8, 2017, at Haypost Office 0009, ShopInAmerica opened the newly renamed ShopIn flagship store.

The newly launched ShopIn flagship store stood out with its new colors and upbeat mascot, “Shopin”. ShopIn’s new slogan, which was heard many times throughout the event was “The Best Services at The Best Price.”

During the ceremony it was also announced the opening of the 2ShopIn office in the USA, in Delaware, following the huge success of this new service launched by HayPost just 2 years ago in Glendale, California. Now, customers have the opportunity to order their purchases to the Delaware address and be exempted from the sales tax.

ShopIn offers the most affordable delivery tariff in Armenia with 1 kilogram costing only 5 US dollars, and for items weighting up to 400 grams, just 2 dollars.

Another feature announced was the option of making customs payments on site. Thus, rather than having to go to the bank or the customs office, customers can make their customs payments at their nearest Haypost Office all over Armenia when picking up their purchase. There is also a home delivery service.