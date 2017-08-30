The Armenian Pavilion is Represented at the International Textile Exhibition: Export Orders Worth 400 Million USD Were Received As a Result of the Previous Exhibition

Development Foundation of Armenia 6 light industry companies represent Armenia with the joint pavilion at the 49th “Textilelegprom” exhibition launched today in Moscow. With the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia, the Armenian companies take part in this international exhibition already for the 5th time. All the companies attended the previous exhibitions have received export orders. “The Armenian companies attracted export orders worth 400 million USD only in the result of the Exhibition held in February; moreover, the number of orders considerably increases after every subsequent Exhibition”, noted the head of the event management team of DFA Marcus Azadian. “Significant growth of export of Armenian products, particularly to Russia, is conditioned by the effective policy, production and export promotion projects of the Government, the Ministry of Economic Development” , said Karen Asoyan Trade Representative of Armenia in Russia. The largest Russian Exhibition of textile and light industry products and equipment is being conducted twice a year in the 9 halls occupying 40 000 sq. meters area. More than 200 companies from 28 countries of the world attend the 49th “Textilelegprom” Expo, and about 35000 visitors, including wholesale buyers, industry experts, representatives of trade chains and importers, are envisaged to visit the Exhibition. The “Lentex”, “Hello”, “Arshaluys”, “Alex Textile”, “Firma Lida” companies and Kamsar Darbinyan private entrepreneur jointly represent the Armenian light industry sphere at the event with their collections of hosiery and clothes.