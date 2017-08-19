Armenia's Foreign Trade Picture

The list of Armenia’s main trade partners almost has not changed over the past five years. The top three are Russia, China, Germany. In the past four years the United States dropped out of the top five partners. For example, in 2013 the volume of trade between the United States and Armenia in the total trade volume was 3.9%, whereas in the first half of 2017 it was down to 2.6%, and last year it was 2.5%. In the first half of this year, according to the National Statistics Service, the main trade partners, top down, are: Russia (26.2% of total trade), China (8.6%), Switzerland (6%), Germany (5.3%), Bulgaria (5.3%). In 2016, the chart was as follows: Russia (26.9%), China (8.9%), Germany (6.4%), Georgia (4.8%), Iran (4.7%). In 2015, the top five partners were Russia (25.1%), China (10.2%), Germany (7.2%), Iran (5.9%), Georgia (4.1%). In 2014 Russia was at the top of the list of trade partners (23.7%), followed by China (9.9%), Germany (7.5%), Iran (4.9%), Turkey (3.9%). In 2013 Russia’s share in total trade was 23.2%, China (7.8%), Germany (6.2%), Iran (5%), the United States (3.9%). Armenia exports ore and food products. Exports include also precious and semi-precious stones and metals. Imports are dominated by mineral and raw material products, food, machines and equipment, mechanisms.