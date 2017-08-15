Artsakh Art Forum Foundation informed about a new social enterprise, the first vernissage in Stepanakert where it is possible to buy handmade items and souvenirs by Artsakh masters made from clay, wood, yarn. The vernissage was launched on July 1, intending to develop arts and crafts, create jobs in Stepanakert and other parts of the country and popularize arts of Artsakh through sales. The vernissage is not intended to generate profit. Weekly master classes are held for locals and tourists who want to learn ceramics and embroidery.
Arts and Crafts Social Enterprise Established in Artsakh
- Business - 15 August 2017, 16:21