First News About Investors Club of Armenia

The government of Armenia, Debed Hydro LLC and Investors Club of Armenia closed-end contractual nonpublic investment fund will sign a framework agreement on design, construction, funding, ownership, possessing, and use of a 76-megawatt water power plant in Lori region, Armenpress informed. Armenpress informed that earlier on 13 April 2017 the Armenian government and the Sponsor signed a memorandum of understanding. Guided by the provisions of the MoU, the Sponsor has submitted to the Government of Armenia a project proposal and the initiative of involving funds required for the project. The government will assist the developer to acquire land for the construction of the water power plant. The develop will be obliged to build the WPP. For at least 20 years from the date of commercial operation of the plant the government will guarantee the acquisition of 500 million kilowatts of electric power by Electric Networks of Armenia.