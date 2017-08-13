Scenario of 2014 May Repeat: Economist

In an interview with Lragir.am the economist Vahagn Khachatryan commented on the new U.S. sanctions on Russia and their possible impact on the economy of Armenia. According to the economist, 2014 may repeat when sanctions caused the Russian ruble to drop, which affected the volume of remittances from Russia to Armenia, consumption dropped in Russia, Armenian products became uncompetitive in Russia, and exports to Russia dropped. “The developments in Russia’s economic life affect Armenia. Both indirect and direct impacts are noticed. The Russian companies are presented in the Armenian economy. Secondly, in terms of exports we depend on the Russian market,” he said. According to Vahagn Khachatryan, it is hard to guess when exactly the consequences of the sanctions will be felt in Armenia, three or six months later because they are related to the finance and energy sectors where there is no direct impact. “However, considering the dependence of the Russian economy on the energy sector, as well as the developments in the financial sector of the Russian economy, the sanctions will not pass unheeded for the Russian economy. It will inflict additional expenses, and Russia expects the Russian currency to fall, which will affect the Armenian economy. During the previous sanctions we were affected after the value of the ruble halved. It affected the remittances from Russia, the buying capacity of the population of Russia decreased, therefore exports from Armenia were limited, our production became less competitive. Last time the impact of the sanctions lasted long, up to 2 years, until the economy somehow adapted,” he says. The economist notes that Armenia is recovering from this strike, the volumes of exports and remittances are being restored. So, the old problems just solved, new problems are coming. “The scenario may repeat. Everything depends on the Russian economy to stand, to adapt the oil and gas companies to the new conditions,” the specialist added. According to the economist, Armenia may not feel the impact in a short-term period, and in a long-term period the Russian economy will face problems unless it finds technologies. If no new technologies are used in this country’s economy, they may be able to achieve economic independence. The positive aspect of sanctions is that they have to think in a different way because when the prices of gas and oil were high, the financial opportunities were bigger, and the economy was based on a different logic. As to the question on what steps the Armenian government should make to relieve the negative impact on the Armenian economy, Vahagn Khachatryan said it is necessary to have a kind of economy which does not depend on one single country. “Diversification applies to the market of exports too. In other words, you have to produce a product which will sell not only in the Russian market but also other countries, including European countries. In other words, there should be such a quality product that will have demand in those markets. Moreover, we have GSP+ in the European market where we trade under preferential conditions. In other words, we need to use the opportunities provided by the European and American markets because we have been granted a preferential status. However, we cannot use it because we do not have quality products. The goal of our government and entrepreneurs should be producing such production,” Vahagn Khachatryan says. He notes that aside from the government looking for new markets for the Armenian producers, the Armenian producers should also be proactive to be able to market their products to Europe or other markets. This is the producer’s choice. The Russian market has always had such possibilities, they used that but today there are possibilities in other markets as well.