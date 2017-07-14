New postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Prominent Armenians. 125th anniversary of Hamo Beknazarian”

In 2017 on July 13th “HayPost” CJSC cancelled and put into circulation a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Prominent Armenians. 125th anniversary of Hamo Beknazarian”. The cancellation took place in the premises of “Grand Hotel Yerevan” within the frameworks of “Golden Apricot” International Film Festival.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the RA Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan, the RA Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan, Managing Director of “HayPost Trust Management” B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Hovik Musayelyan, Director of “Golden Apricot” International Film Festival, film-director Harutyun Khahatryan, film-director Roman Balayan.

The postage stamp depicts the portrait of the Armenian prominent film-director Hamo Beknazarian. The right part of the postage stamp depicts the fragments from the first Armenian silent film “Namus” and the first Armenian sound film “Pepo”. The fragments are inserted into the frames of the film. The background of the postage stamp depicts the logo of “Armenfilm” film studio.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 170 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France. The authors of the postage stamp’s design are the designers of “HayPost” CJSC David Dovlatyan and Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

Date of issue: July 13, 2017

Designers: David Dovlatyan, Vahagn Mkrtchyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 50,0 x 30,0 mm

Print run: 40 000 pcs