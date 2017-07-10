On July 10th, 2017, a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Europa 2017. Castles” was put into circulation. The postage stamp was cancelled by Vahan Martirosyan, RA Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, H.E. Mr. Piotr Antoni Świtalski, Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Armenia, Vassilis Maragos, Head of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership Unit, DG NEAR, European Commission, Juan Pablo Gechidjian, Managing Director of “HayPost Trust Management” B.V., Hovik Musayelyan, President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA. The stamp is issued within the frameworks of “EUROPA” international programme of the Association of European Postal Operators (PostEurop). The postage stamp depicts the ancient Armenian castle named “Amberd”, which means “fortress in the clouds”. The inscription of the castle’s name on the postage stamp in Armenian and English languages is done in medieval style. The postage stamp with nominal values of 350 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France. The author of the stamp’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan. “Amberd” is one of the well-preserved castles of Armenia dated X-XIII cc. The castle is surrounded and protected by the gorge on three sides and only the northern side remains unprotected. According to some sources, the castle used to serve as a summer residence for Armenian Kings and Princes. It is situated at the height of about 2300 meters above sea level and one-hour drive from Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. Date of issue: July 10, 2017 Designer: Vahagn Mkrtchyan Printing house: Cartor, France Size: 50,0 x 25,7 mm Print run: 50 000 pcs. “HayPost” CJSC Haypost Trust Management B.V
New postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Europa 2017. Castles”
- Business - 10 July 2017, 15:49