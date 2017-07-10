New postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Europa 2017. Castles”

On July 10, 2017, a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Europa 2017. Castles” was put into circulation.

The postage stamp was cancelled by Vahan Martirosyan, RA Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, H.E. Mr. Piotr Antoni Świtalski, Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Armenia, Vassilis Maragos, Head of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership Unit, DG NEAR, European Commission, Juan Pablo Gechidjian, Managing Director of “HayPost Trust Management” B.V., Hovik Musayelyan, President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA.

The postage stamp depicts the ancient Armenian castle named “Amberd”, which means “fortress in the clouds”. The inscription of the castle’s name on the postage stamp in Armenian and English languages is done in medieval style. The postage stamp with nominal values of 350 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France. The author of the stamp’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC

July 10, 2017

Vahagn Mkrtchyan

Cartor, France

50,0 x 25,7 mm

50 000 pcs.

Haypost Trust Management B.V