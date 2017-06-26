State Budget Deficit was 278 Billion Drams

The economic activity of Armenia last year totaled 0.2% against the planned 2.2% and against the actual 3.2% in 2015, the president of the Central Bank Artur Javadyan stated in parliament today during the presentation of the last year’s budget performance. He presented the reasons of the economic decline. According to Javadyan, the slowdown in economic activity has been mainly determined by the reduced volume of domestic and foreign investments, the decrease in prices of copper, mineral products and reduced incomes of households due to decrease in remittances from Russia. According to him, in 2016 the environment of private investments remained weak while a tendency of resumed growth of private consumption has been observed. Low inflation tendencies in 2016 helped reduce inflation expectations which was reflected in the market rates: profitability of state bonds is down, so is the loan rates. “The 2016 state budget deficit in the GDP exceeded the envisaged level by 2 percentage points and last year’s 0.7%, totaling 5.5% of the GDP,” he said. Last year, according to the president of the Central Bank, the economic growth was mainly supported by exports, a significant increase of exports against imports was reported. According to Artur Javadyan, with relatively higher actual expenses aimed at mitigating the negative consequences of the economic activity in 2016 and lower actual revenues the deficit was 278 billion drams against 180 billion drams envisaged by the adjusted plan. The increase of the deficit has affected the state debt, the debt-to-GDP ratio has amounted to 56.7%. “In this situation, the fiscal policy is limited to the fiscal rule of state deficit the consistent maintenance of which is extremely important from the point of view of maintaining the manageability of the public debt and macroeconomic stability,” he said. The president of the Central Bank said that considering the need for ensuring premises for high and stable economic growth in the long-term perspective, there is more focus on consistent and effective implementation of the government program towards spurring investments and structural reforms.