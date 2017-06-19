Government Promises 12% Cut in Poverty and 25% Increase in Minimum Wage

Today the government has approved the 2017-2022 program which is referred to by the executive as a program that lays down the country’s sustainable development anchored in large-scale reforms. The government program mainly lists the activities envisaged for the next five years. There are relatively fewer numbers and forecasts. For example, the program states that it is foreseen to achieve at least a 5% growth of the GDP, boosting the share of exports of goods and services in the GDP to 40-45%. The government intends to cut poverty, reducing it by 12 percentage points. There is an intention to ensure at least 25% growth of the minimum salary. As to the economy, according to the government, the country must be guided by an economic model based on demand, economic growth driven by export. The implementation of these approaches requires diversification of the real sector of the economy and export markets. The program states that the government will consistently improve the competitive environment, ensuring free and equal entry and exit of goods markets. “Institutional systems of protection of investors and providing guarantees will be continuously established in Armenia, strengthening confidence in the country and a high level of partnership. The investment programs by foreign investors will be aimed at meeting the needs modern technology in the economy, which will in parallel enlarge the ability of the economy to attract new investments. At the same time, the investment programs promoting inclusive economic growth and creating new jobs will be in the domain of direct care of the government of Armenia,” the program states. The government targets increasing the correlation of exports of goods and services to the GDP to around 40%. The program states that the government intends to increase the correlation of foreign investments to the GDP. Several activities are outlines which, according to the government, might ensure increase in investments. However, no numbers are stated denoting the amount of investments in the given period. Unlike investments, numbers relating to tourism are ambitious. The government intends to increase the annual number of visitors to at least 3 million in the result of actions taken in 2017-2022. According to the government program, the fiscal policy will be aimed at fostering economic growth and gradual increase in the potential of economic growth. Implementation of effective tax and customs administration may increase the correlation of tax income to the GDP by 2.5 percentage points in the next 5 years, considering the tendencies of economic growth. According to the program, the gross agricultural output must achieve at least a 5% annual growth. The government finds that continuous growth of productivity and use of new technology. We also learn that the government is going to develop and bring into being the digital agenda of Armenia to achieve a competitive and innovative economy. The digital agenda will cover almost all the sphere of our life.