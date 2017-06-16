GDP Growth in Quarter 1 of 2017 was 6.5%

The GDP growth in the first quarter of this year was 6.5%, the minister of finance Vardan Aramyan told reporters on June 16. “I think this is a good result, considering that our planned target of the GDP growth for the year is 3.2%, and we have repeated many times that 3.2% is the minimum we will try to achieve,” the minister said, Armenpress reports. The growth of GDP was mainly in manufacturing, services and trade. “In January-April 2017 the economic activity index in Armenia was 5.7%. the economic activity was mainly supported by manufacturing, services. In the upcoming months we do not expect a significant decrease in economic activity rates,” the minister said. Exports continue to grow faster than imports. Vardan Aramyan says the rate of exports was a little up from 16%, and the imports were a little up from 14%.