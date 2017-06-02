David Papazian named Independent Member of the Board of Unibank

Unibank is pleased to announce the appointment of David Papazian as Independent Member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Papazian brings with him over 11 years of experience in capital management and investment banking, accumulated between work in Moscow and London, with his educational background in foreign relations and finance.David Papazian is an independent capital manager who has worked in the past as an investment banker with Merrill Lynch and UBS Investment Bank. He holds a diploma with distinction from Sciences-Po (Institut d'études politiques de Paris) in International Relations and a MBA with distinction from ESSEC Business School Paris.The current Members of the Board of Unibank are Gagik Zakaryan /Board Chairman/, George Piskov, Eduard Zamanyan, Hrahat Arzumanyan and David Papazian /Board Members/.