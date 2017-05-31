Yell Extreme Park has defined a special prize for the participants of Sevan Startup Summit 2017 whosestartups are related to tourism. Being one of the best among the active tourism providers in Armenia, Yell Extreme Park is highlighting the development and innovations in the field.Tigran Chibukhchyan, the founder of Yell Extreme Park, mentioned, “We are very happy about the fact that there is such kind of an event going on in Armenia. Sevan Startup Summit 2017 is a great opportunity for startups operating in any field. Being one of the leaders of the field, the whole team of Yell Extreme Park is going to do everything in order to support the Summit and keep the high quality.”All startups in tourism field that will get a chance to participate in the Summit can take part in Yell Extreme Battle. The winner will be selected by Yell Extreme Park on the 27th of July and will be awarded $2500.The Summit will be held from 24 to 31 July. All the participants can submit their applications at www.sss.amand Sevan Startup Summit official facebook page. Applications can be submitted by startup teams, developer teams, investors, and volunteers. There are 6 types of applications.For startup teams: http://sss.am/for-startups-2/For developer teams: http://sss.am/for-developers/For investors: http://sss.am/for-investors-2/For journalists: https://goo.gl/forms/vwxeBYoFCUe0lOLD2For photographers: https://goo.gl/forms/4YAE6LcMPIFDFXV52For volunteers: https://goo.gl/forms/5ayQUr7Z4b79TV8t1To recall, Yell Extreme Park has organized a crowdfunding campaign in order to build the biggest zipline in the world which will not only change the world of extreme but also will encourage tourism development in Armenia, especially in Tavush Marz. To make your own contribution for this enterprise visit this websitehttps://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-longest-zip-line-in-the-world-fun#/
Yell Extreme Park will reward the best startup in tourism field
- Business - 31 May 2017, 12:02