Economic Growth Slowed Down in April

The economic activity index has slowed down since the first quarter. The National Statistics Service has published fast collected data according to which in January to April the economic activity index was 5.7% compared with the same period last year. To compare, in January-February the economic activity index was 6.2%, while in January-March 6.6%.

In April, the volumes of manufacturing decreased by 7%, construction by 8.8%, trade by 1.1%, electricity 11.4%. Instead, agriculture increased by 54.2%.

In January-April, compared with the same period last year, the volume of manufacturing increased by 12.9%, internal trade 12.1%, services 10.1%, electricity 4.4%, foreign trade 3.2%. The gross agricultural output decreased by 2.9%. Construction is down by 13.4%.