Post-Electoral Surprise for Samvel Alexanyan

The head of the Hayazn Party Armen Mkrtchyan and the political strategist Karen Kocharyan are going to import sugar, flour, vegetable oil, chicken legs and some other staples. The companies associated with the Republican Member of Parliament Samvel Alexanyan are monopolies.

So far nobody has been able to challenge Samvel Alexanyan on this market. And whoever tried were threatened or punished or “bought”.

Armen Mkrtchyan told 1in.am that they have reached agreements with international companies, they have had meetings, and the first batch of sugar will arrive in Armenia in a few days.

“The whole process of importing sugar will be public, there will be no confidential transactions, meetings, deals because our main goal is to bust the myth called monopoly. We want to demonstrate how it is possible to import sugar lawfully, pay all the taxes and how much it will cost eventually,” he said.

Armen Mkrtchyan also said they estimate that eventually sugar will cost cheaper than it is now.

Karen Kocharyan said he is in the process of registering a company which will import chicken legs, maybe also vegetable oil, flour, butter.

It is interesting to know what Samvel Alexanyan will do in response. At one time, for example, the press reported that he pointed the gun at the head of the chair of the State Committee for Protection of Economic Competition who dared pass an anti-monopoly decision.

Samvel Alexanyan is one of the biggest “donors” of the ruling economic-political system, one of the bases of the shaded budget. The “events” of the ruling system, particularly the elections, are funded from this budget.