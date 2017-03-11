Ex-PM: Armenia Lost 800 Million Dollars Due to Its Membership to Eurasian Economic Union

Ahead of the parliamentary election Conrad Adenauer Fund organizes a series of events dedicated to the programs of the political parties running in the election. During a recent discussion the representative of the Free Democrats Party Hrant Bagratyan said our situation would have been different hadn’t we joined the EAEU. “Do not forget that we have been in a free trade zone with those countries since 2011, nothing has changed in trade, it was customs-free trade,” he said. According to Bagratyan, something awful happened on 27 December 2016. Armenia signed the new EAEU customs code without comments. According to this code, all preferences are eliminated starting from 1 July 2017. Why would we import diesel fuel from Iran and pay huge customs fee, the ex-prime minister asks. “If the Eurasian Union, as well as the EU agrees, Armenia is in a free trade zone with both the EU and third countries and the Eurasian Union, please economic neutrality is ensured, but it is impossible,” he said. Hrant Bagratyan says the EAEU 85% of which is Russia is adjusted to Russia. In this situation, the Armenian leadership must require to take into account its interests or say goodbye. “We think that we must leave the Eurasian Union, and if you say look what Russia can do after that, you can’t make unions with threats. Better now than later,” he said, adding that Armenia has lost 800 million dollars during two years of membership to the EAEU.