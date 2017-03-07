PosTransfer new postal money transfer system will be launched between the member states of the CIS till the end of the year

“Haypost” CJSC, the National Operator of Postal Communication of the Republic of Armenia informed about the start of a project of PosTransfer, the new worldwide system of postal money transfer system under the Universal Postal Union. The first stage of this pilot will be implemented by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Ukraine. The new system will be fully launched by the end of this year.

The decision to create a united system of money transfers was adopted in the UPU Congress in Istanbul, in September 2016. As “HayPost” CJSC informs, a united platform has been already created, and the brand style and the logotype of the service have been developed. PosTransfer postal money transfer system envisages the collection and payment of money transfers through the branch networks of the Postal Operators, using means of telecommunication, including mobile applications. The funds will be available for receipt immediately after the transfer, in online mode, according to the operational and technological standards, unique for all the member states.

It is expected that the rest of member countries of UPU will join PosTransfer at later stages.

UPU, the United Postal Union is an international intergovernmental organization and a specialized agency of UN, the United Nations and is formed by 193 countries.