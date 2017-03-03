KARAS wines win 1 gold and 2 silver medals in Germany

“KARAS” wines won one gold and two silver medals at the Spring Tasting of the Grand International Wine Award MUNDUS VINI held in Neuschtadt, Germany. MUNDUS VINI is one of the world’s most prestigious competitions among wine producers.

Nearly 200 international wine experts from 44 countries spent four days (February 23-26, 2017) judging almost 6,200 wines from more than 150 wine growing regions all over the world.

“KARAS” wines appealed for their excellent qualities at the MUNDUS VINI 20th tasting competition, with Karas Reserve winning a gold medal, while “Karas Red” and “Karas White” being awarded silver medals.