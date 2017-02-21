Last Year's Scenario Repeats in Armenia

The scenario of the previous year is repeating in the economy of Armenia. Since the beginning of the year an attempt is made to draw big numbers of economic activity. Meanwhile, no major change has taken place in the life of the Armenians, said the economist Vahagn Khachatryan, coming to the data published by the National Statistics Service. According to the National Statistics Service, in January of this year the economic activity index against the same months of the past year was 6.5%. Major growth was reported in industry at 12.2%, electricity generation levels increased by 13.6%. In this period trade grew by 9.4%. Note that this is the index of the buying capacity of the population which has been decreasing in the past two years. Vahagn Khachatryan reminds that in the early 2016 the economy of Armenia was growing but in the middle of the year the economy declined, and at the end of the year the economic activity index was 0.2%. “In January of the past year the growth was 6.6%. Now they are again showing a similar number. I supposed that they would demonstrate a smaller growth in January because last year’s basis was higher, and in August they said that the state of the economy is bad, and the economic growth transformed to the opposite process. I could imagine that this year they would move from a small number to a big number but they have again picked a big one. And this means that their appetite is good. I link this only to the electoral period because nothing strange has happened in our lives, people’s income has not increased, just the opposite,” the economist says. Vahagn Khachatryan says this year the temperatures were low, so there may be a growth in electric power generation. According to the economist, the growth in the sphere of trade arouses suspicions. He reminds that in the past 24 months the levels of retail have decreased continuously, and now we can see a growth. While the flow of remittances has decreased, capital flows out of the country, it is not realistic to talk about growth in trade or services. The proportion of foreign trade is also strange. Foreign trade increased by 45.5% in January. Imports have increased by 51.4%, exports by 35.4%. “In the past year the novelty is that imports grew faster than exports. This is something new, it is interesting to know imports of what specific goods increased or how much they increased,” he said. Vahagn Khachatryan says there is high probability that the numbers are not real. “I focused on one thing back last year. How come that we showed a record high of tax collections last December, 101.4% of tax collections against 2015. This is an interesting indicator because in some months there were unreal numbers to highlight the performance of the new leadership of the tax service in 2016. Now my doubts are getting deeper. We do not have the tax service report on January, the picture may be interesting, enabling us to evaluate how the figure painting was,” he said.