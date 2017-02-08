“HaypPost” and “Converse Transfer” Armenian Payment and Settlement System Awarded Trips and Monetary Prizes

Тrips and monetary prizes were awarded on the 7of February by the National Operator of Postal CommunicationandArmenian payment and settlement system awarded, within the framework of the joint campaign.

Five winners, selected in a draw from among the clients who received at least 2 money transfers from the Russian Federation in the period of campaign: 01.11.2016-30.12.2016, were awarded with 3-day trips for 2 people to Tsaghkadzor. Besides, every 300recipient of money transfer from the Russian Federation (15 clients) got a monetary prize.

The Post Offices of “HayPost” CJSC implements money transfers of the following systems: Converse Transfer, Forsage, Ria Money Transfer, Stefi and Sigue.