What and Where Armenia Exports

The levels of exports from Armenia have gone up by 20% compared with 2015 when exports declined in the result of crisis on the Russian market. At the same time, the levels of 2016 exceed the exports of 2014. In 2014 exports totaled 1,547,286,000 US dollars, in 2016 exports totaled 1,782,924,700 USD. Exports to CIS member states increased by 43.5%, including 51.5% in Russia. The levels of exports to the EU member states increased by 15.9%, and 13.7% to other countries. An overview of the data of the National Statistics Service shows that exports of raw materials and minerals are in the first place. In 2016 mineral raw materials worth 470,874,600 dollars were exported from Armenia. However, exports of minerals have not increased compared with 2015. The exports of previous and semi-precious stones and precious metals, as well as jewelry have increased. This product has a big share in exports. Its volumes increased by 73.9% compared with 2015. Next come exports of food, including wine and brandy. Exports of food increased by 28.6%. As to the levels of imports, the increase compared with the previous year is not much, only 1.6%.