Two new stamps dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the formation of the Armenian army

On January 27, 2017, 2 postage stamps dedicated to the theme “25anniversary of the formation of the Armenian army” have been cancelled and put into circulation.

The postage stamps with nominal values of 280 AMD are printed in “Cartor” printing house in France.

One of the postage stamps depicts some types of the RA Armed Forces troops and the second stamp depicts a row of the Armenian soldiers in combination with the waving Armenian tricolor. Both postage stamps carry the RA Armed Forces coat of arms. The author of the stamps’ design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The postage stamps were cancelled by the RA Minster of Defense Vigen Sargsyan, the RA Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan, the Managing Director of “HayPost Trust Management” B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian and the holder of the second-class Order of the Combat Cross, soldier Narek Malkhasyan.

January 27, 2017

Vahagn Mkrtchyan

Cartor, France

40,0 x 30,0 mm

40 000 pcs x 2