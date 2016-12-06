Eurasian Economic Union Against Internet Shopping

After the enactment of the new EAEU Customs Code internet shopping from other countries will be limited for the citizens of the member states. After the enactment of the Customs Code the tax-free threshold will be reduced from 1000 euro to 500 euro, and the customs fee for a shopping value exceeding this amount will be 30%. Later the limit will be reduced to 200 USD, the Kommersant informed. The first changes will come into effect until mid-2018. According to the Customs Code, the customs fee for shopping exceeding 200 USD will be 15% but no less than 2 euro per kg. The changes will apply to the customs procedure for personal belongings and goods carried by individuals too.