Amazing Results:Tomatoes Worth 20 Million USD Exported to Russia

In the first three quarters of 2016, tomatoes were the second product after alcohol drinks in volume of exports to EAEU countries. In the reporting period tomatoes worth 19,783,954 USD were reported to some EAEU member states from Armenia, Armenpress informed, referring to the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission. The total quantity of tomatoes was 30,369 tons, of which 30,169 tons worth 19,726,714 USD was exported to Russia. In January-September 2016, 200 tons of tomatoes was exported to Belarus worth 57,240 USD.