Ore Worth 341.6 M USD Exported from Armenia

In January-September 2016, raw materials worth 341, 691,400 USD was exported from Armenia, Armenpress informed, referring to the National Statistics Service. In the reporting period, exports of minerals is down by 4.7% compared with the same period of the previous year. Ore make 26% of total exports from our country. Imports are also down by around 10.3%, totaling 407,611,900 USD. In 2015 raw materials exported from Armenia totaled 462,360,000 UDS, which was up by 20% compared with the previous year.