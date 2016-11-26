Pobeda to Operate Budget Flights from Gyumri

Pobeda Airlines will operate flights from Shirak Airport of Gyumri. The company is selling tickets. Armenpress informed, referring to the official website of Pobeda Airlines that the price of tickets will start at 999 RUR (about 7400 AMD). Flights will be available on December 16 and operate three days a week, on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The spokesperson for General Civil Aviation Department Satenik Hovhannisyan stated earlier that Pobeda Flights choose Shirak Airport because the airport of Zvartnots is not intended for budget airlines.