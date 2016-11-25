VimpelCom Chief Executive Officer to provide digital transformation update during visit to Armenia

Yerevan (25 November 2016) – Jean-Yves Charlier, Chief Executive Officer of VimpelCom, (NASDAQ: VIP), a leading global provider of telecommunications and digital services headquartered in Amsterdam and serving over 200 million customers, will provide an update on the Group’s digital transformation during his visit to Armenia this week. Jean-Yves will be accompanied by Mikhail Gerchuk, Chief Executive Officer of Eurasia, and Andrey Pyatakhin, General Director of Beeline Armenia. In 2015, VimpelCom embarked on one of the most ambitious transformation programs in the telecommunications industry, streamlining its portfolio of businesses, optimizing and simplifying its operating model, establishing robust governance and compliance across the organization, and developing new and innovative digital services. Jean-Yves Charlier, Chief Executive Officer of VimpelCom, said: “I am delighted to be visiting Armenia, which is a very strategic market for VimpelCom in the Eurasia region. Beeline Armenia has been part of the VimpelCom Group since 2006 and we were the first to launch 3G services here. I look forward to accelerating the growth of our business in Armenia and bringing new and innovative digital services to our customers.” Armenia is one of seven countries that forms VimpelCom’s Eurasia footprint. In line with the Group’s transformation strategy, Beeline Armenia is re-engineering its technology infrastructure and streamlining processes to create a pioneering digital organization that is lean, agile, and embraces a new technology landscape with a focus on execution. Beeline Armenia benefits from being part of the wider VimpelCom Group through best practice sharing and talent exchange. By leveraging the benefits of being part of an international group, Beeline Armenia is able to reinvest in new digital services for customers in Armenia.