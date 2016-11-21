On November 18, 2016, American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham) held its consecutive Annual General Meeting in Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan. The meeting was chaired by AmCham president Tigran Jrbashyan. Among the presented and discussed issues were the achievements, development prospects of the organization, and its financial reports. Prior to the start of elections, the nominated candidates for the AmCham board delivered short presentations on their vision on promoting the goals of AmCham. The General Meeting elected Ara Hovsepyan (Chief Executive Officer of ContourGlobal Hydro Cascade CJSC) in the office of AmCham President. Nerses Nersisyan of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) and Georgiy Isayan of LTX-Credence Armenia were elected to serve as the First and Second Vice Presidents respectively. The General Meeting elected the new Directors as follows: Aharon Levonyan of SI Holding, Arthur Hovanesian of Synergy International Systems Inc, Ashot Ghazaryan of AUA, David Sargsyan of Ameria Group of Companies, Elina Markaryan of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company Armenia, Gagik Gyulbudagyan of Grant Thornton CJSC, Hayk Aloyan of Lydian Armenia CJSC, Karen Garaseferyan of Japan Tobacco International (JTI Armenia), and Tigran Gasparyan of KPMG Armenia CJSC. The American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia is an independent business association operating in Armenia continuously since 2000. AmCham represents interests of around 100 member-companies from various segments of Armenian economy. In pursuit of better business environment and promotion of the best business practices, AmCham closely cooperates with the Armenian government, international organizations, and wider business community. AmCham is a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and European Council of American Chambers of Commerce.
AmCham Convenes its Annual General Meeting
- Business - 21 November 2016, 14:54