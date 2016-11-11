VimpelCom celebrates 20 year listing in the US

VimpelCom (NASDAQ: VIP) will today ring the closing bell at NASDAQ, marking 20 years since it first listed in the United States.

VimpelCom first listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1996, before transferring across to the NASDAQ to take its place alongside the world’s most innovative and successful technology companies. Over the last 20 years, the pioneering spirit of the company saw it lead the development of new technologies in its markets. Today, VimpelCom is one of the world’s leading telecoms and technology companies with more than 200 million customers across 14 markets in Europe, Eurasia, Africa and Asia.

Jean-Yves Charlier, Chief Executive Officer of VimpelCom, said: “This is an exciting milestone that VimpelCom takes immense pride in. The pioneering spirit that has underpinned the successes of the last 20 years continues to guide us as we drive forward our ambitious journey to transform into a digital technology leader. The turnaround progress we have made over the last 15 months is a strong demonstration that we are firmly on track.”

In line with its entrepreneurial heritage, VimpelCom has made its move into the digital sphere in one of the most ambitious transformation programs in the industry. Earlier this year, VimpelCom announced a major move to re-engineer its entire IT infrastructure to a single, global digital stack which will accelerate product and service development to meet the future digital needs of its customers, and is piloting a new digital customer engagement platform which aims to revolutionize how it interacts with its customers.

VimpelCom has also made significant progress in streamlining its businesses, closing a joint venture in Italy and merger in Pakistan where it now has market-leading positions. It is globalizing and simplifying its Group-wide processes and has embedded a robust governance and compliance model across the organization that ensures the Group continues to operate to the highest international standards.

Augie Fabela, co-founder and chairman emeritus, said: “With the same entrepreneurial zeal upon which we founded the company 24 years ago, VimpelCom is disrupting an entire industry with its ambitious digital transformation strategy. Technology pioneers and entrepreneurs the world over dream of being publicly traded on NASDAQ here in the great city of New Y ork – we are as honored and proud today as when we rang our first opening bell 20 years ago today, and every one of our employees is dedicated to constantly innovate to serve our users across our markets globally.”