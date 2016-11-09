Cancellation of a Special cover dedicated to the GIT Award of the President of the Republic of Armenia for outstanding contribution to humanity through IT

On November 08th, 2016 the cancellation of the Special cover issued by “Haypost” CJSC that is dedicated to the GIT Award of the President of the Republic of Armenia for outstanding contribution to humanity through IT has taken place.

The Special cover represents a unique philatelic product - a thematic cover, on which 2 stamps dedicated to the theme “GIT Award of the President of the Republic of Armenia for outstanding contribution to humanity through IT” and issued in 2013 are attached and which will be cancelled with a Special postmark. The Special cover was designed with a print run of 500 pcs.

It depicts the Laureate of 2016 Global Award of the President of the Republic of Armenia for Outstanding Contribution to Humanity through IT Louis Pouzin, the Chief Executive Officer of “Open-Root” company, the French scientist, and the inventor of datagram, one of the co-founders of the web. The Special cover also depicts six Laureates of the previous years.