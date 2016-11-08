HayPost and RIA Money Transfer awarded the October monetary prizes

Within the framework of the joint campaign of HayPost, the National Postal Operator of the Republic of Armenia, and RIA Money Transfer, the third greatest money transfer system of the world, diplomas and monetary prizes for October were awarded on the 7th of November. A customer selected at the drawing and the employee of HayPost who implemented the largest quantity of transactions through RIA system in October were awarded with monetary prizes and diplomas. The campaign will last till the end of the year. Every Haypost customer sending or receiving transfer by RIA system will get the possibility to take part in the draw of 100 US dollars raffled every month. In the frame of this campaign money transfers to Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova and Georgia are sent with 1% commission. Ria Money Transfer system lets the customers receive money transfers from relatives and friends abroad within few minutes. The customers of HayPost can also transfer money through the whole worldwide network of RIA, including 150 countries with more than 310.000 offices. “Haypost” CJSC “HayPost Trust Management” B.V