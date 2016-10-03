“HayPost” CJSC starts the provision of “ACRA Credit Reporting” CJSC services

«HayPost» CJSC and «ACRA Credit Reporting» CJSC launched a joint program in Yerevan, which enables the physical and legal entities (credit information entities) to request and receive their credit histories (credit reports) through «HayPost» Offices. Before, it was possible to receive the credit reports only from the office of «ACRA Credit Reporting» CJSC. Now, thanks to the cooperation between «HayPost» CJSC and «ACRA Credit Reporting» CJSC, credit bureau operating in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, the customers will be able to save their time and get the credit reports from their nearest Post Office. In the coming months the service will be available in all «HayPost» regional Post Offices, too. “HayPost” CJSC “HayPost Trust Management” B.V.