Air Ticket Prices for New Year Holidays

  • Business - 22 September 2016, 11:25
During the New Year holidays Yerevan will offer more connections as many airlines operating flights to Yerevan have increased their flight frequencies and added more destinations. “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC made a survey among the air companies regarding the cost of round-trip tickets from Yerevan for 27/12/2016 – 15.01.2017.

Below are the air ticket prices of the most popular destinations for leisure round-trip tickets for 27/12/2016 – 15.01.2017:

27.12.16-15.01.17

Destination   Price

Barcelona     $362

Rome             $301

Paris               $373
Vienna          $296

Athens          $356

London        $442

Prague          $349

Los Angeles  $747

New York    $536

Beijing      $359

Dubai       $275

The prices are practical if booking in September 2016.

