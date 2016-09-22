Air Ticket Prices for New Year Holidays

During the New Year holidays Yerevan will offer more connections as many airlines operating flights to Yerevan have increased their flight frequencies and added more destinations. “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC made a survey among the air companies regarding the cost of round-trip tickets from Yerevan for 27/12/2016 – 15.01.2017.Below are the air ticket prices of the most popular destinations for leisure round-trip tickets for 27/12/2016 – 15.01.2017: 27.12.16-15.01.17 Destination Price Barcelona $362 Rome $301 Paris $373

Vienna $296 Athens $356 London $442 Prague $349 Los Angeles $747 New York $536 Beijing $359 Dubai $275 The prices are practical if booking in September 2016.