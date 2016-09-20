Who Said Armenian Products Should Be Marked Made in EEU?

“Who said that the Armenian production should be marked Made in EEU,” Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan said in answer to the question of journalists on the proposal of the Russian side to change the marking of the products produced in the EEU member states.

The deputy prime minister asked why they think that there is a decision in place when there is an initiative.

“There is no such decision in this case, and we have not given any consent so far,” Gabrielyan said.

He noted that the Made in Armenia marking is perceived in a unique way in different countries. I cannot say that this brand is widely spread in the United States but it is possible to make judgments by products in the post-Soviet states, he said.